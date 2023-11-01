Ukraine has begun preparations for the evacuation of its citizens from the Gaza Strip

Against the background of the decision of the Egyptian authorities to allow the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip through the "Rafah" checkpoint, Ukrainian embassies began preparations for the evacuation of their citizens, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

According to him, 358 people are waiting for departure — they are mostly women and children. Permission to export them to Egypt is awaited.

As the Egyptian side reported, the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip will take place in alphabetical order, according to the name of the country of which they have citizenship.

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already updated the list of those willing to leave and officially sent a request to the parties involved in order to issue permits to leave the Palestinian exclave and transit through Egyptian territory. The necessary transport was also booked.