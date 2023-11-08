Ukraine evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip

Ukraine successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Evacuated Ukrainians are safe in Egypt. Ukrainian diplomats help them there.

Ukraine also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova.

"We are glad to help our friendly neighbor," Zelensky wrote.

Currently, the evacuation of Ukrainians is ongoing. Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt are working on this. New groups of Ukrainians are to be deported on November 8 and 9.

Later, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko added that the consuls met the Ukrainians at the "Rafah" checkpoint and transported them to the place of temporary stay. Now the consuls are preparing a flight for Ukrainians to one of the countries neighboring Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known that 358 people were expected to leave the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.