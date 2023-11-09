The administration of the US president spent 96% of the money for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has spent approximately 96% of the money allocated to help Ukraine.
This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby.
In total, more than $60 billion was spent. The funds were directed not only to military aid, but also to financial, economic and humanitarian support.
According to Kirby, more than 90% of the money was allocated specifically for military aid.
Currently, the US Department of Defense has $1.1 billion left for Ukraine.
- On October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for additional $106 billion in aid. Of them, $61.4 billion is for supporting Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the United States and Mexico. This is a total package. Biden urged Congress to vote on both initiatives in the package. Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that provides for a package of military aid to Israel and does not include aid to Ukraine. Democrats in the US Senate have blocked a Republican proposal to separate aid to Israel from Ukraine
- On November 3, the US Department of Defense announced additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million. Joe Bidenʼs administration can still provide military aid to Ukraine without the approval of Congress, because earlier, due to an accounting error, the Pentagon overestimated the amount of American weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war by $6.2 billion, instead of three, as was previously believed.