The administration of the US president spent 96% of the money for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has spent approximately 96% of the money allocated to help Ukraine.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby.

In total, more than $60 billion was spent. The funds were directed not only to military aid, but also to financial, economic and humanitarian support.

According to Kirby, more than 90% of the money was allocated specifically for military aid.

Currently, the US Department of Defense has $1.1 billion left for Ukraine.