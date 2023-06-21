The Pentagon admitted that it overestimated the aid to Ukraine by more than $6 billion

Due to an accounting error, the US Department of Defense overestimated the amount of American weapons provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war by $6.2 billion, instead of three, as previously believed. Now that surplus money can be used for a new military aid package.

This was stated by the Pentagonʼs deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, reports CNN.

Estimates put the shortfall at $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in fiscal 2022 (which ended at the end of September).

The reason is the inflated price of the weapons that were transferred to Ukraine from the US warehouses, since the price tag of new weapons was used to calculate the cost, that is, more expensive than the used ones that were actually sent.