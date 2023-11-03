The United States allocates additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million

The US Ministry of Defense announced additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million.
The press service of the Pentagon writes about it.
The United States allocates $125 million for Ukraineʼs urgent needs on the battlefield. For this money, Ukraine will receive weapons from the warehouses of the American army.
Another $300 million will go towards strengthening Ukraineʼs air defenses in the long term as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
The package will include:
- ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS,
- 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells,
- TOW anti-tank complexes,
- Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers,
- more than three million cartridges for small arms,
- explosive munitions,
- anti-personnel ammunition M18A1 Claymore,
- 12 tractors for heavy machinery,
- means with laser guidance to counter drones.
- equipment, spare parts, etc.
"Security assistance to Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps prevent greater conflict in the region and deters potential aggression elsewhere while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating high-skilled jobs for the American people," the Pentagon added.
- The administration of Joe Biden can provide aid to Ukraine without the approval of Congress because it still has about $5 billion after, due to an accounting error, the US Department of Defense overestimated the amount of American weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war by $6.2 billion, instead of three, as was previously believed. This opened the possibility of transferring additional weapons.