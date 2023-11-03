News

The United States allocates additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The US Ministry of Defense announced additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million.

The press service of the Pentagon writes about it.

The United States allocates $125 million for Ukraineʼs urgent needs on the battlefield. For this money, Ukraine will receive weapons from the warehouses of the American army.

Another $300 million will go towards strengthening Ukraineʼs air defenses in the long term as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The package will include:

  • ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS,
  • 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells,
  • TOW anti-tank complexes,
  • Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers,
  • more than three million cartridges for small arms,
  • explosive munitions,
  • anti-personnel ammunition M18A1 Claymore,
  • 12 tractors for heavy machinery,
  • means with laser guidance to counter drones.
  • equipment, spare parts, etc.

"Security assistance to Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps prevent greater conflict in the region and deters potential aggression elsewhere while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating high-skilled jobs for the American people," the Pentagon added.