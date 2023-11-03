The United States allocates additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million

The US Ministry of Defense announced additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million.

The press service of the Pentagon writes about it.

The United States allocates $125 million for Ukraineʼs urgent needs on the battlefield. For this money, Ukraine will receive weapons from the warehouses of the American army.

Another $300 million will go towards strengthening Ukraineʼs air defenses in the long term as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The package will include:

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS,

155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells,

TOW anti-tank complexes,

Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers,

more than three million cartridges for small arms,

explosive munitions,

anti-personnel ammunition M18A1 Claymore,

12 tractors for heavy machinery,

means with laser guidance to counter drones.

equipment, spare parts, etc.

"Security assistance to Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps prevent greater conflict in the region and deters potential aggression elsewhere while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating high-skilled jobs for the American people," the Pentagon added.