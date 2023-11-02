Reuters: The US will provide Ukraine with new military aid worth $425 million

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to American officials.

The package is expected to include anti-drone missiles and munitions, but no ATACMS missiles.

The cost of laser-guided munitions to destroy Russian drones will be approximately $300 million. Money for these needs will be provided by the Ukraine Security Assistance Program (USAI), which allows the Biden administration to buy weapons from industry, rather than taking them from the stockpiles of the American military.

Another $125 million will go toward munitions for NASAMS, HIMARS, 105- and 155-millimeter artillery, the TOW anti-tank system, Claymore antipersonnel mines, small arms, trucks, and more.

The administration of Joe Biden can provide aid to Ukraine without the approval of Congress because it still has about $5 billion after, due to an accounting error, the US Department of Defense overestimated the amount of American weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war by $6.2 billion, instead of three, as was previously believed. This opened the possibility of transferring additional weapons.

The day before, the United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said in an interview with Fox News that the representatives of the American Embassy did not find a single case when military, humanitarian or other aid to Ukraine was used for other purposes.