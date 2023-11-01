The new speaker of the US House of Representatives introduced a bill on aid to Israel without mentioning Ukraine

The new speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson introduced a bill on providing Israel with aid in the amount of $14.3 billion. The package does not include joint aid with Ukraine, as requested by the White House.

"Bloomberg" also writes that the package does not include humanitarian aid for civilians in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The new Speaker of the Houseʼs plan calls for relief through cuts to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by Biden.

The decision is a precedent in US practice, as Congress does not normally cut other programs to cover emergency costs.

The White House has stated that President Biden will veto the package proposed by Republicans in the House of Representatives if it is voted on as it is.

The Office of Management and Budget of the White House noted that aid to Israel and Ukraine should be allocated within the framework of one package, the division could "lead to global consequences" for national security.