The new speaker of the US House of Representatives stated that the funding of Ukraine and Israel should be split

The newly elected speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that the financing of support for Ukraine and Israel should be carried out separately. He probably wonʼt support the $106 billion aid package for both countries that President Joe Biden has proposed.

Johnson stated this in an interview with the American TV channel "Fox News", which was quoted by "Reuters".

He met with Biden on Thursday, October 26, and told White House staff that "our consensus among House Republicans is we need to bifurcate those issues."

Johnson said about funding Ukraine: “We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine. The White House has not provided that," he added.

"Israel is a separate matter – we are going to bring forward a standalone Israel funding measure (of) over $14 billion," Johnson said in an interview. He noted House Republicans will look for other areas to cut in the budget in order to finance the funding for Israel.