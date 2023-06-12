Russians left the locals from the Dnipro left bank alone. Ukrainian soldiers rescue civilians, volunteers take animals, and the occupiers are constantly shooting from “Grads” — a very emotional report from the Kherson region

Boats, cats and documents Despite the flood, there is active traffic on Korabelnaya Square in Kherson. Metal and rubber boats depart from improvised piers to rescue people and animals trapped in the water. A few tens of meters away are the rescuersʼ tents, where you can eat, drink and ask for other help. Several soldiers can be seen in the crowd: men with weapons walk among the people, intently looking around. The bridge leading to the Ship is crossed by a group of rescuers. A lake has formed in the place where there was a road junction a few days ago, and a boat is drifting in the middle of it — the engine failed. Two people try hard to start it. A sharp whistle pierces the ear. It seems to pour from all sides at the same time. The soldier next to us falls into the grass. We invest next to each other. An explosion 50 meters from us. A several-meter-high fountain of dirty water and debris rises into the sky. - Shelling! someone shouts in the square. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» People start running away. A few hours ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi left here. He came to the city to see how people were being evacuated. Therefore, the territory was closed to journalists and volunteers for a long time. At around 1:00 p.m. on June 8, the passageway was reopened, people were reaching out: cars with humanitarian aid — water, food and things for those saved from the flood — were driving from all the streets leading to the square. Minibuses and trucks with cages, diapers and fodder for animals. Separately — passenger cars with boats on trailers. Various shapes and sizes: large and small rubber, metal, those taken from civilians, and those belonging to rescuers. There are even several expensive river boats — anything that can float and has a motor works to save people and animals. "Our brothers forbade journalists to go on the boats. Unless you sit down with the volunteers somewhere. But they donʼt have much space, and they donʼt all sail to the Island — Korabel microdistrict, — says lifeguard Pavlo. — There are very strong currents there, so not all watercraft will be suitable. A lot of people still remain on the Ship: they are stuck in the high-rises. Only today, in half a day, we took 150 people out of there. And now we are waiting for a few more boats from there. And a few more should go there." Pavlo is dressed in a rubber semi-overall. Under him is a bulletproof vest, on his head is a helmet. He tells us to be careful: the Russians may start shelling. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» A rescue boat is moored to an electric pole. Several DSNS personnel disembark from it, all wearing bulletproof vests and helmets. Wearily sit down on the grass. Their colleague brings a hot lunch. He says itʼs time to take a breather and rest a little. A volunteer in civilian clothes is walking in the crowd with a box of strawberries. The berries are neatly laid out in plastic trays. No one knows where they came from. - You take it, donʼt ask where. I have no idea. Just some kind people brought some boxes of berries for people. They gave it to us and asked to distribute it. So I go and distribute. You take it, donʼt be shy. Strawberries are very tasty, sweet," laughs the volunteer. Several rescuers and soldiers approach us. Everyone takes a tray of berries. They nod their heads gratefully and move aside. "Strawberries! Strawberries! Take it, donʼt be shy!" — shouts the man and goes on. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Another boat arrives with the rescued. It stands five meters from the shore, if the unflooded part of the road can be called that. Rescuers borrow a rubber boat from volunteers to transport Kherson people to land. An elderly woman is transplanted first, followed by a man. Both are a little scared, but happy. A lifeguard walks in front of the boat, confidently cutting through the dirty brown water with his chest. He has a bag in his hands, from which you can hear humming. A woman being helped overboard shouts: - Be careful! There is my cat! Hold it tight, please! Kitten! We are almost there, all is well. Some more! The rescuer puts the bag with the cat on the ground, speaks quietly to the animal. But he meows again. As soon as the owner of the cat is on the ground, she rushes to her things, pats the cat on the head. Meanwhile, another bag with a black cat is being unloaded nearby. He sits quietly in a checkered trunk and shakes his head in all directions. Nearby, a rescuer drops off a yard dog. - The cat was very quiet. And this dog was constantly trying to jump overboard and swim home. He was caught several times. Shit, where! ― shouts the rescuer and rushes to catch the dog, which has just climbed into the water up to its nostrils and is trying to go home. — The owner! Where is the owner of the dog? Are there zoo volunteers here? Help! ― shouts the rescuer again, pulling the dog to the shore in turn. - I! I am the owner! This is my dog! And the cat is mine too! What is the catʼs name? But his name is Kotom. Finally on land, — joyfully exclaims the man who just got out of the rescue boat. His pants are wet above the knees, his shirt is unbuttoned. The rescued man grabs the trunk with the cat in one hand, the dog in the other and moves up the street.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

We choose a higher point to look around. It turns out to be a flower bed of a local gas station. To our left, on the same street, people are also being disembarked from the boat. - A bag with documents! Donʼt let go! Donʼt let her go! Documents! ― shouts the pensioner to the rescuers. They nod and smile. He said, everything is fine, we have the bag, donʼt worry. The Sherp all-terrain vehicle of the State Emergency Service flies into the water at speed from the shore and moves towards the Island. We have a military man standing behind us — just in case. After the explosion, my colleague and I lie in the grass. A little further — a military man who was watching us. Like targets. We wait for ten seconds. Quietly. The man jumps to his feet and runs a hundred meters to the nearest pit. We are behind him. - Shelling! — shouted in the square. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» Artillery, "HAILS", sewage ditch The square seems to be turning into chaos: people are running everywhere. Cars parked along the streets are roaring their engines, trying to get out of the firing zone as quickly as possible. Several rescuers and I are lying behind a sparse bush on a small slope. We breathe hard, look at each other. We are trying to understand: is this a one-time arrival or will there be subsequent shells. "Fucking Russians," says one of them curtly. We silently agree. Phones are buzzing. - So. We are whole. We lie under a bush. They ran down the street. Maybe a hundred meters,” says the rescuer on his mobile phone. He covers his ears. Itʼs too close. We jump to our feet and run into the nearest street to look for a more reliable shelter. Ideally, a basement. In vain. All yards are locked, people have left here. We are met only by a tightly closed gate. Explosion. Whistle. I fall into the nearest bushes. I hear a dull croaking below me. Gap. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» - Iʼm sorry, — I say quietly to the rescuer, on whom I fell a second ago. He is plastered with burdock from head to toe. The man is twice as tall as me, he is about fifty, his name is Dmitry. And this is not his first shelling — he served even before the big invasion in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. - Everything is fine, you can not apologize. He did everything right. While we are lying here, we are not hiding, — says Dmytro. Next to us, several more people in blue uniforms are pressed into the ground. All purposes. On the road, directly above our heads, military men are rushing in their cars. They stop a few hundred meters away under the trees, jump out of the cabin, fall into the grass. Small debris begins to fall on the roof of the house behind us. A moment of silence. A group of soldiers is running past us. - Donʼt lie here! Move as far away from the square as possible! Now there will be more! ― one of the people in uniform throws at us, raising his voice a little. Letʼs listen to the advice. We pass the soldiers forward, jump to our feet again and run along the fences. There are no pits around. We cover another three hundred meters. On the other side of the road we see several rescuers. They wave their hands. We run to them, in a small concrete depression near the road. It does not protect very much, but it is better than lying in the middle of withered flowers in a flower bed. - So. Everything is fine with ours, all intact, near the road. How many wounded? Three? Were they taken away? No? Did the ambulance pick it up? Are they themselves? Specify! Dmytro says into the receiver. A few minutes of silence. It seems that only a few minutes have passed since the first flight, but the watch on my wrist tells us that we have been under fire for half an hour. We squeeze into the ground as much as possible. A few minutes of silence again. We smoke. ― Well, with a baptism of fire, ― laughs Dmytro to the youngest rescuer, ― That happens. In general, in 2014, I served in the Donbas and was under fire. Itʼs nothing, itʼs normal, Dmytro says everyday. A few more minutes pass. The ground beneath us begins to vibrate slightly, as if someone is hitting it with big hammers. The blows are coming closer and closer to us. "Hradi," Dmytro says briefly. It seems that one more second — and the rockets will fall on our heads. The roar suddenly stops. It is difficult to say how many explosions there were. Maybe twenty, maybe more. The heart is pounding. Good luck They didnʼt hit. Explosion. Another. Sharper. Louder. Behind him is another, quieter one. Our. - Oh, and this is already a way out, — says Dmytro. We exhale. We smoke again. In the end, Dmytro runs with one of the journalists to check the cars. We remain lying under the fence. We hear someone whistling. A local in shorts and a red T-shirt. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» - Bah!!! Ah-ah-ah-ah-oh-oh, have you looked around here? Are you resting? Did you go to the ha-atu? Shall we drink tea? Well, as you wish, — says the man and moves uncertainly further down the road. In the direction of Ship Square. Several explosions again. Our. They are looking for Russians. "No, well, if I had filled the tanks like that in the morning, I would also be very sorry for the shelling," the rescuers laugh loudly. There have been no arrivals for ten minutes. We squat, lean on the fence with our backs. A car with rescuers flies by. They say that the cars on the square are intact, the Russians did not hit them. On the other side of the road, a military man walks cautiously under the fences. At some point, it disappears behind the embankment of the road. He sticks out for a short time, shouts that there is a better shelter. A large and deep, deeper than two meters, sewage pit. Without thinking for a long time, we run across the road and fall there one by one. - What do you think, journalists? — laughs the soldier. "I wasnʼt bored," I say, "itʼs calmer in the dugout under fire." - And thatʼs true. You sit there, drink coffee. And then find a place to hide. Well, itʼs okay, everything will be fine, — suddenly the military man becomes serious. Several explosions are heard again. - Oh, for the whole day already. They will shoot each other. There will be no work, the rescuers sigh. Our car stops on the road: the military helped to remove it from the square. We jump inside and to the sounds of Ukrainian artillery we leave the firing zone. Water from a drone, note, filtration Near the two museums looted by the Russians during the escape from Kherson, an art museum and a local history museum, there is another evacuation point. Today there are many people here: boats are moving in the water, evacuees are sitting at tables under the trees, they are offered lunch or just a drink. Some stayed without water for more than a day. A little lower, rescuers moored a boat with people. A woman of almost retirement age jumps overboard first and immediately throws herself on the neck of a man standing at the very edge of the water. She hugs him tightly, cries, wipes her tears with her hands. There are around a dozen photo and TV cameras, but she doesnʼt pay attention.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

- I am so glad, so glad to see you. Finally, she repeats. They hug for another minute and go under the trees. Meanwhile, a huge white dog, similar to a very thin Alabay, is unloaded from the boat. The animal is first carried in the arms, and as soon as it is on the ground, it is placed on its paws and carefully led to the zoo volunteers. All these are not ordinary passengers: the boat arrived from dachas, that is, from the islands on the Dnieper, from the gray zone. People spent more than half a year there. Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'» ― I was in the city during the occupation of Kherson. But when the Russians began to retreat, I was afraid that they would do something, says the woman. — Thatʼs why I decided to go with my husband to our country house, to wait. As a result, they found themselves under occupation again. We could not get out of there into the city. And just now, when the dam was blown up, we were taken out, — the woman says quietly. He does not name names. She says that her husband stayed "there". It is under occupation there. - We have our animals left there, who are we going to throw them at, someone has to feed them. We knew the rescue boat was coming. "My husband and I consulted for a long time and decided that I would swim first, and he would stay to watch the animals," says the woman. — But I donʼt know, tomorrow they will try to take him out. The Russians do nothing. In general. They donʼt care about people. The water has already reached the roofs, if this continues, there will be nowhere for us to escape. But neither they nor their Ministry of Emergency Situations showed up, says the woman. She will live with friends. Gets into a red Chevrolet Aveo with other evacuees and drives away. While we were talking, the military launched a boat, sailed forward along the street, turned left at a circle and disappeared around the corner of the house. We ask where they are going. "There, to work," the woman who meets the boats answers vaguely. Her name is Alyona, she is from Corabel Island. I got out of there on the first day. Now he tries to help others. - I woke up in the morning, watched the news and at first I thought it was some kind of fake. I think it was 7 in the morning. Well, it just doesnʼt fit in my head: they took and blew up the dam, — says Alyona. — And then the water started to arrive. I grabbed an alarming backpack, everyone in Kherson probably has one, and went by car with my family. Where do I live? In a friendʼs apartment. I have a whole bunch of keys, I go to water flowers for friends who have left. She took documents and money with her. Everything you need. The only thing she didnʼt have time to grab was clean underpants, — laughs Alyona. An elderly man watches all this from the balcony of the third floor. The first floor of his house was flooded about half, and the entrance door was jammed. So he smokes on the balcony and occasionally echoes the rescuers: "There is water! Food too! I will not go anywhere! Youʼd better tell me when the water will go down!" - Then she managed to take out several families. The neighbors laughed and said that I was panicking for nothing. And now they are calling and asking for evacuation, says Alyona. — And try to get to Korabel: the currents are strong there, not everyone will make it. There is this friend, she has several cats, dogs and nine puppies, which she managed to get out of the sewers. I also told her to leave by car. She didnʼt listen. Now she no longer has a car. A boat with soldiers who sailed "there" is moored to the shore. A short woman jumps into the water, holds two cats close to her: a black and a red one. A boy and a girl are being carried behind her. The womanʼs name is Kateryna. The military took her out of Oleshok.

Stas Kozlyuk / «Babel'»

- I sat there for seven months. I was so happy to see the Ukrainian military. She almost kissed their hands, she says. — They dropped us a bottle of water and a note that there would be an evacuation. We waited. They were waiting a lot. Now I want to see my mother. Havenʼt seen each other for seven months. This is the first time in my life for so long, — Kateryna says excitedly in a tongue twister. The water splashes quietly. A large truck approaches us, into which cages with rescued cats and dogs begin to be loaded. All animals are surprisingly quiet and peaceful. Kateryna goes on to tell. - The Russians are not taking anyone away. They only said that it is possible to leave somewhere on the territory of Russia. But I donʼt want to. Do not want! I want to go home. I want in Ukraine! I refused, constantly came up with something to stay! — says Kateryna. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service approaches her, hugs her by the shoulders, and says something quietly to her. Small children are nearby. They donʼt even seem to have any things with them, but that doesnʼt matter. Soldiers stand a little further away, smiling into their thick beards. Suddenly, the boy moves away from his mother, approaches one of the men in uniform, and hugs him. "Thank you, Santo," says the little one. - Do not mention it. Do you know that you are famous? The whole world has already seen how we dumped water on you! You are famous all over the world! ― says the savior [actually Santa, not him] enthusiastically. He takes out his phone and shows the boy a video from a drone of families in Oleshki throwing bottles of water onto the roof. The boy laughs. In the meantime, the savior approaches Kateryna, explains that filtering measures are ahead of her, but she should not be afraid of that. If you are not a collaborator, then everything will be fine.

