The war. Russia destroyed an anti-aircraft missile complex in Lviv oblast, the first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived in Turkey, the EU and Canada expanded their sanctions lists. Day 161: live coverage

In the evening of August 2, Russia launched eight missiles from the Caspian Sea region: seven were shot down, and one hit an anti-aircraft missile complex in Lviv oblast. The first batch of Ukrainian grain has already arrived in Turkey. After the inspection, the ship will then go to Lebanon. The Western world continues to introduce anti-Russian sanctions. Canada added another 43 military officials and 17 organizations involved in the war in Ukraine to the sanctions list, and the US added Putinʼs mistress Alina Kabaeva and collaborators who work with the Russians in the occupied territories to the sanctions list. Follow the main events of the 161st day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 2).