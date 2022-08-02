The USA introduced new sanctions against Russia. Alina Kabaeva and the “mayor” of Mariupol are on the list

The USA expanded the list of anti-Russian sanctions by adding Putinʼs mistress Alina Kabaeva, the "mayor" of Mariupol Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, the deputy head of the "military-civilian administration" of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov, and the "head" of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

New US sanctions were announced on August 2.

Russiaʼs richest billionaires were also on the sanctioned list: Andriy Guryev and his son, Andriy Melnychenko, Oleksandr Ponomarenko, Dmytro Pumpiansky, Viktor Rashnikov. Also under sanctions is businessman Anton Urusov (general director of the company "Promising Industrial and Infrastructure Technologies"). The president of the All-Russian Sambo Federation Serhiy Eliseev was also under sanctions.