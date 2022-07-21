News

The EU has published the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The seventh package of sanctions against Russia was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. A total of 57 individuals and legal entities came under the new restrictions, in particular:

  • Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrii Bilousov;
  • Serhii Chemezov, head of Rostec;
  • Mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin;
  • former Prosecutor General Yurii Chaika;
  • head of Kemerovo Region Serhiy Tsiviliev;
  • actors Volodymyr Mashkov and Serhii Bezrukov;
  • childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova;
  • Oleksandr Zaldostanov, head of the "Night Wolves"; motorcycle club;
  • Russian World Foundation;
  • "Unarmy" movement;
  • Sberbank.

In addition, the new restrictions prohibit transactions with Russian gold and expand the list of sanctioned goods.

At the same time, the European Union decided to remove from sanctions transactions with state-owned companies related to Russian agricultural products and oil transportation to third countries — due to the need to ensure food and energy security in the world.