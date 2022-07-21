The EU has published the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions

The seventh package of sanctions against Russia was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. A total of 57 individuals and legal entities came under the new restrictions, in particular:
- Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrii Bilousov;
- Serhii Chemezov, head of Rostec;
- Mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin;
- former Prosecutor General Yurii Chaika;
- head of Kemerovo Region Serhiy Tsiviliev;
- actors Volodymyr Mashkov and Serhii Bezrukov;
- childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova;
- Oleksandr Zaldostanov, head of the "Night Wolves"; motorcycle club;
- Russian World Foundation;
- "Unarmy" movement;
- Sberbank.
In addition, the new restrictions prohibit transactions with Russian gold and expand the list of sanctioned goods.
At the same time, the European Union decided to remove from sanctions transactions with state-owned companies related to Russian agricultural products and oil transportation to third countries — due to the need to ensure food and energy security in the world.
- On July 21, the EU Council approved the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.