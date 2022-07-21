The EU has published the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions

The seventh package of sanctions against Russia was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. A total of 57 individuals and legal entities came under the new restrictions, in particular:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrii Bilousov;

Serhii Chemezov, head of Rostec;

Mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin;

former Prosecutor General Yurii Chaika;

head of Kemerovo Region Serhiy Tsiviliev;

actors Volodymyr Mashkov and Serhii Bezrukov;

childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova;

Oleksandr Zaldostanov, head of the "Night Wolves" ; motorcycle club;

; motorcycle club; Russian World Foundation;

"Unarmy" movement;

Sberbank.

In addition, the new restrictions prohibit transactions with Russian gold and expand the list of sanctioned goods.

At the same time, the European Union decided to remove from sanctions transactions with state-owned companies related to Russian agricultural products and oil transportation to third countries — due to the need to ensure food and energy security in the world.