Canada announced additional sanctions against Russia

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on August 2 that Canada is introducing additional sanctions in connection with Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Canadian government.

Another 43 military officials and 17 organizations involved in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine were added to the sanctions list.

Canada is also continuing consultations with international partners and exploring options for new measures in response to the actions of the Russian regime.

"We will not allow Vladimir Putin and his assistants to act with impunity. The egregious actions of the Russian military machine will not be forgotten, and Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community to hold it accountable. Canada supports Ukraine," said Melanie Joly, the countryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs.