The war. The first ship with grain left Odesa, Ukraine received four more HIMARS systems, and the Russian invaders struck Mykolaiv again. Day 160: live coverage

On the morning of August 1, the first ship with food left Odesa port since the beginning of the war — it was carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. The ship will move through the security corridor agreed with the UN and Turkey. At the same time, 16 more ships are waiting for their turn in the ports of Odesa — these are the ships that were blocked at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Four more HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems from the USA arrived in Ukraine (and the Pentagon also announced the supply of ammunition to them) and German MARS II multiple rocket launcher systems. Meanwhile, the Russians continue shelling Mykolaiv and hitting civilian objects — over the past day, the occupiers have destroyed a humanitarian warehouse and destroyed medical facilities. Read about the main events of the one hundred and sixtieth day of the war in the new live text coverage (the main events of August 1 — see here ).