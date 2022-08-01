The war. The occupiers reported the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and retreated from two villages in Zaporizhzhia oblast, Mykolaiv suffered one of the biggest attacks. Day 159: live coverage

On Sunday, the Russian authorities reported that a drone attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol. Five people were injured, the occupiers initially blamed Ukraine for this, and later stated that the strike was carried out directly from Sevastopol. Also, Ukrainian intelligence reported that after the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops withdrew from the villages of Verkhniy Tokmak and Chernihivka in Zaporizhzhia oblast. About 40 wounded occupiers were taken to the hospital in the city of Pology. In addition, on Sunday night, the Russians fired more than 40 rockets at Mykolaiv. Among the victims of the attack are the owner of the largest grain trading company "Nibulon" Oleksiy Vadatursky and his wife. Follow the main events of the 159th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 31).