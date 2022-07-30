The war. The Russians hit a school in Kharkiv, Ukraine requested the return of the bodies of the soldiers killed in Olenivka, the government plans to evacuate the entire population of Donetsk oblast. Day 158: live coverage

Around three oʼclock in the morning, the Russians shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv. Three S-300 missiles hit the central building of the vocational school — it completely burned down. The Ukrainian side has started the procedure of returning the bodies of the dead servicemen who were held in the Olenivska colony. Human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has already sent a corresponding request. Before the start of the heating season, the government will evacuate the entire population of the controlled Donetsk oblast, as there is absolutely no gas supply and no proper electricity supply there. Follow the main events of the 158th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 30).