The war. Ukraine has prepared 17 ships with grain for export. The Russians shelled Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, and also hit the colony in occupied Olenivka, where the captured UAF soldiers were staying. Day 157: live coverage

In the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, 17 vessels have already been loaded with grain, 10 of them are ready for export. The occupiers continue to shell Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Mykolaiv, and a number of front-line towns and villages. Five people were killed and another 14 were wounded in the latest cluster bomb attack on Mykolaiv. At the same time,Russia committed a provocation false flag operation in Olenivka — the occupiers hit a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war with artillery and blamed it on the Ukrainian Armed Forces. More than 50 defenders of Mariupol died on the spot, but not a single occupier was injured. Follow the main events of the 157th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 29).