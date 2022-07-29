17 vessels have already been loaded with grain in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. They are being prepared for export

17 vessels have already been loaded in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, of which 10 are ready for export.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"For the first time since February 24, work has been resumed in the seaports of Ukraine. The ships, which were loaded with grain during the winter, are ready to leave as soon as our partners, the UN and Turkey agree on a "green corridor" in the direction of the Bosphorus. Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security," he said.

Kubrakov thanked the ambassadors of the G7, the European Delegation, Turkey and the UN for their joint work.

Exports of grain will begin with the shipment of several ships that have been loaded but have been unable to leave port due to the onset of a full-scale Russian invasion.