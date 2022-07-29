The Russians launched a rocket attack on the residential quarter of Kramatorsk. There are dead and injured

This morning, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the residential quarter of Kramatorsk, reported the head of the Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
For now, it is known about one dead person and five wounded. Two private houses were completely destroyed. Another 21 are partially damaged. Rescuers and medics are working on the spot.
Kyrylenko urged people to evacuate.
- Earlier, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, called for the evacuation of residents of the Donetsk oblast. Fighting is intensifying in the oblast — the occupiers are pressing from all sides of the front to break through to the large cities of Donetsk oblast.
- On July 29, the occupiers also shelled Mykolaiv. Five people died and seven more were injured.