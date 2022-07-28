The Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on residents of Donetsk oblast to prepare for evacuation

The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on residents of Donetsk oblast to prepare for evacuation.

She wrote about this in her Telegram.

"Fighting continues in Donetsk oblast. The enemy continues to purposefully destroy civilian infrastructure: there is no gas supply, there are possible problems with electricity and water supply. The autumn-winter period is ahead. Therefore, people should be transported to safer oblasts. Especially women, children, the elderly, as well as the sick and those with reduced mobility," she explained, adding that the oblast is threatened with isolation and devastation.

According to her, the authorities have already created an evacuation headquarters, and the regions in the center and west of the country are preparing to receive people.