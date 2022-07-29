Four people were killed by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv. There are wounded

As a result of shelling of Nikolaev by Russian troops, four people were killed. Seven more were injured.

This was announced by the head of oblast administration Vitaliy Kim.

"In connection with the successes of the Armed Forces in the south, the Russian scoundrels changed their tactics. Yesterday they shot at a sleeping area — an ordinary one-story house. No matter how many times I went there, I did not find even a hint of a military objective. And itʼs not during the curfew. Today they shot in another district. Near the public transport stop," he stated.