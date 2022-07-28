The war. Russians fired 20 missiles at 6 regions of Ukraine. The UN is waiting for the first ship with Ukrainian grain, Baykar will hand over a drone to the UAF free of charge. Day 156: live coverage

During July 28, the Russians shelled the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk oblasts. They fired 20 rockets from three directions and damaged military and civilian objects. The UN expects that the first flight with Ukrainian grain will depart from unblocked Ukrainian ports on July 29. The Turkish company Baykar will give Ukraine the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone for free, which the Poles raised money for. Instead, the collected funds will go to humanitarian aid. Follow the main events of the 156th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 28).