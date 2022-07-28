A Russian rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi killed five people. Another 25 were injured

On July 28, the Russian army launched rocket attacks on Kropyvnytskyi. Several explosions rang out in the city.

This was announced by the Oblast Governor Andriy Raikovych.

"Rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi! The relevant services are already working. I categorically ask everyone to stay in shelters until the alarm is over! Please do not publish any information. All the details will be told later," wrote Raikovych on his Telegram channel.

Later, he told Suspilne that five people were killed and another 25 were injured due to a Russian rocket attack on the city. Among the wounded, 12 people are servicemen and 13 are civilians.

In his video message, Raikovych noted that there were two missile strikes. The shells hit the hangars.

"About 12:20 PM, after the air alarm signal, there were two hits. It is not known what missiles, the type of missiles is being established, so far no debris has been found. Experts are working, investigators are working. The elimination of the consequences of the missile strike is going on as well," he said.