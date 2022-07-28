Stories

The war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two villages in Kherson oblast and targeted the Antonivka bridge, while Russia struck a hotel in Bakhmut and shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast and Kharkiv. Day 155: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
In Chuguyev, a cat sits on the remains of the House of Culture, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two more villages in Kherson oblast — Andriyivka and Lozove. Also, the Defense Forces dealt another blow to the Antonivskyi road bridge, which is critically important for the occupiers — it was blocked. Instead, in the morning, the Russians fired missiles at Donetsk oblast, where, in particular, they hit a hotel in Bakhmut, and also struck Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol. Follow the main events of the 155th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 27).