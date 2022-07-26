The war. The Russians fired missiles at Ukraineʼs south and destroyed recreation centers in Odesa, UAF destroyed the oil depot in Donetsk, Kyiv returned 25 bodies of soldiers. Day 154: live coverage

Russian troops fired rockets at Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, the Russians destroyed five residential buildings, damaged more than 15 recreation centers, 60 summer cottages, and 80 shopping pavilions. The occupiers also shelled the central part of Kharkiv. In the Budyonivskyi district of occupied Donetsk, thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces, an oil depot was burning, and in the meantime, Ukraine returned home the bodies of 25 more of its defenders. Read about the main events of the one hundred and fifty-fourth day of the war in the new live text coverage (the main events of July 26 — read here ).