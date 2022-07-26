Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts in the night and early in the morning.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, informed that the occupiers targeted the central part of the city. The “strike” was "near a building that has nothing to do with military infrastructure," the mayor noted. "I hope that there will be no casualties or deaths. I ask all Kharkiv residents to be extremely careful," Terekhov wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the enemy had struck the civilian infrastructure of the Slobidka district of Kharkiv. Shells hit the car dealership and open areas. There are no casualties.

In Mykolaiv, the shelling took place at 05:00 a.m. The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkovych, wrote without details about the powerful explosions in the city.

The Odesa oblast was hit by a rocket attack early in the morning. According to the spokesman of the oblast administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, the Russians struck from strategic bombers.

Later, the operational command "South" reported about the massive missile strike. In the Odesa oblast, Russians targeted private buildings in coastal villages (preliminarily, there were no casualties). The port infrastructure was attacked in the Mykolaiv oblast. At the same time, a missile attack from S-300 systems was carried out in the Mykolaiv oblast from the Kherson oblast. The occupiers hit the car market and the suburbs.