The Russians destroyed a recreation area in Odesa oblast. The prosecutorʼs office published the photos

In the morning, the Russians shelled Odesa oblast, targeting the recreational zone of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district.

The Odesa oblast prosecutorʼs office released a photo of the aftermath of the attack and noted that the Russians destroyed five residential buildings, damaged more than 15 recreation centers, 60 summer cottages, and approximately 80 shopping pavilions.

There are no military facilities on this territory.

The occupation forces also attacked a village in Odesa district. The recreation center on the Dniester River suffered significant destruction, the buildingʼs windows and facade were damaged.

Criminal proceedings were opened for violations of the laws and customs of war.