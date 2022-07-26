The war. President Zelensky changed the head of the SOF, the German anti-aircraft guns arrived in Ukraine, the Russians have logistics problems due to strikes on Kherson oblast. Day 153: live coverage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Hryhoriy Halahan from the position of head of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and appointed combat general Viktor Horenko in his place. The first three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns have arrived in Ukraine from Germany (there will be 15 of them in total), and the Russian troops in Kherson oblast have significant problems with logistics due to active shelling by the Armed Forces. The occupiers lose warehouses, manpower, and supplies, and because of the attacks on the three bridges, they cannot not recover quickly. Read about the main events of the one hundred and fifty-third day of the war in the new live text coverage (read about the main news of July 25 — here ).