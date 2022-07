President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hryhoriy Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and appointed Viktor Horenko in his place.

The corresponding decrees appeared on Monday, July 25.

Halanan has been the commander of the Special Operations Forces since August 25, 2020.

According to "Babel", the new commander of the SSO Viktor Khorenko served in the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.