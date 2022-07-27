The Armed Forces of Ukraine freed two villages in the Kherson oblast with help of airstrikes

The armed forces of Ukraine liberated and cleared the villages of Andriivka and Lozove (Kherson oblast).

The operational command "South" reported that the Ukrainian aviation made four strikes on Russian strongholds in the Andriivka, Biloghirka and Blahodatne areas, which made it possible to knock out the invaders from two villages.

"Thus, Andriivka was released and finally cleared of the Russian occupation forces. Like Lozovo, where our troops reliably secured their positions a few days earlier," the command noted.