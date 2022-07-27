Russian troops are shelling Donetsk oblast: they targeted the Avdiivka coke plant and a hotel in Bakhmut. There are dead and wounded

Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Toretsk and one on Avdiivka in the morning of July 27.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk oblast administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

He showed the consequences of Russian shelling of the oblast:

Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk OVA

In Toretsk, rockets hit the private sector and garages — no one was hurt. In Avdiivka, in addition to rockets, the Russians used artillery three times, targeting the city center and the Avdiivka Coke Plant — the consequences are being determined.

In Bakhmut, the Russians targeted a hotel — according to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded, the rescue operation is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv community, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka and Hostryi came under fire — the consequences of the attack are being established. Intensive shelling of Krasnohorivka continues.

In the Ocheretyn community, the shelling continued at night and in the morning: mostly in the vicinity of Pisky. In the morning, Russian shells hit the area of the Karlivka filter station and Orlivka.

Yablunivka of the Illiniv community is also under Russian fire. Shells damaged three houses there, there were no victims.