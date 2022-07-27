Kherson Oblast Military Administration: After the blows on the Antonivskyi Bridge, it is impossible to move over it

Dmytro Butrii, acting head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that after the attacks on the Antonivskyi bridge near Kherson, it became impossible to move over it. The bridge itself has not yet been destroyed.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"The bridge has not been destroyed, but it is impossible to move over it due to the damage caused. With this, the Armed Forces destroyed the logistics and transport routes of the occupiers," Butrii explained.

He emphasized that after the victory, the transport connection through the bridge will definitely be restored.