Bayraktar TB2, which the Poles were collecting money, Ukraine will receive for free

The Turkish company Baykar will hand over the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone, which the Poles collected money, to Ukraine for free.

This was reported by the initiator of the fundraising, journalist, Slavomyr Serakovskoy.

The money collected for the drone (22.5 million zlotys) will be transferred to humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and the surplus amount will be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, transferring the money to the Nabank fund.

In total, Poles and Belarusians, who also joined the fund-raising, managed to collect 50 million zlotys — thatʼs $10.6 million. The collection will continue until the end of the week, so the amount may increase.