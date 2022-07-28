Bayraktar TB2, which the Poles were collecting money, Ukraine will receive for free

The Turkish company Baykar will hand over the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone, which the Poles collected money, to Ukraine for free.
This was reported by the initiator of the fundraising, journalist, Slavomyr Serakovskoy.
The money collected for the drone (22.5 million zlotys) will be transferred to humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and the surplus amount will be donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, transferring the money to the Nabank fund.
In total, Poles and Belarusians, who also joined the fund-raising, managed to collect 50 million zlotys — thatʼs $10.6 million. The collection will continue until the end of the week, so the amount may increase.
- It is not the first time that Baykar has provided Bayraktar TB2 for the Armed Forces for free. Previously, this model of drone was received by Ukrainian volunteers and Lithuania.
- On July 26, the "Come Back Alive" fund was the first in Ukraine to purchase and hand over the Bayraktar TB2 complex, which includes three attack drones, to the military.
- Currently, the collection of money for Bayraktar continues in Canada and Norway.