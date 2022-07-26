The “Come Back Alive” Foundation is the first in Ukraine to acquire and hand over the “Bayraktar TB2” complex to the military

The Charitable Fund "Come Back Alive" was the first in Ukraine to purchase and hand over the “Bayraktar TB2” unmanned aerial system to the military. Its total cost is $16,502,450.
It is not just about drones, but about a full-fledged autonomous system, which includes:
- air communication system;
- mobile ground control complex;
- ground data terminal;
- recognition system "ours — enemyʼs";
- three attack drones;
- several dozen adjusted aviation ammunition;
- other necessary ground equipment and spare parts.