The Russians struck a military unit in the Kyiv oblast and in the Chernihiv oblast they shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this morning

On Thursday morning, Russia struck a military unit in Lutezh, Kyiv oblast.

This was announced at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Oleksiy Hromov, reports Intefax-Ukraine.

"Today, around 05:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack with six “Kalibr” cruise missiles on a military unit in the settlement of Lyutizh, Kyiv oblast. Currently, there is information that one building was destroyed and two buildings were damaged. In addition, one cruise missile was shot down in the air over the Bucha quarry. The enemy launched a missile attack from the waters of the Black Sea, from the area of Cape Fiolent," Hromov stated.

In addition, the Russian Federation shelled Honcharivske in the Chernihiv oblast, as a result of which there are losses in the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Regarding Chernihiv oblast. From 05:25 to 06:30 a.m., the village of Honcharivske in the Chernihiv oblast was also shelled by rocket salvo systems — about 20 shells at the positions of our troops. So far, it has been established that the launches were carried out from the Zyabrivka area of the Republic of Belarus. There are losses in our personnel, the losses are being clarified," Hromov noted.