Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv oblast, Chernihiv oblast and Kharkiv oblast. There was a massive launch from Belarus

Russian troops fired rockets at Kyiv oblast, Chernihiv oblast, and Kharkiv oblast. A series of explosions rang out in Mykolaiv.

The head of Kyiv oblast administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported on a rocket attack on one of the communities of Vyshgorod district. The enemy targeted an infrastructure object. Information about the victims is being clarified.

The head of the Chernihiv oblast administration, Chaus, stated that, according to preliminary information, there was an airstrike in the oblast — the anti-aircraft defense was activated, but the enemy aimed at the area of Goncharivske village.

The mayor of Kharkiv reported abput two rocket attacks. “Both just after midnight. One is closer to the center, the other is in one of the districts adjacent to it. S-300 missiles again. As a result, two small fires were extinguished by our rescuers. There is currently no information about the victims," Ihor Terekhov informed.

The mayor of Mykolaiv wrote about powerful explosions without details.

Launches

The monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun" writes about large-scale rocket launches from the military airfield "Zyabrovka", which was placed under the control of the Russian troops.

At least 25 rocket launches were recorded. At the same time, several explosions were heard in the Gomel oblast near the border with Ukraine. Probably, the Ukrainian air defense system worked.