Russian troops hit Ukraine with missiles from three directions this morning

In a comment to "Ukrainian Truth” (“Ukraiinska Pravda”), the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, said that the Russian troops were hit by missiles of different classes from three directions in the morning.

The occupiers launched “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea, “Iskander” operational-tactical complexes launched missiles from the Zyabrovka military airfield (Gomel oblast), and Tu-22m3 bombers based at the Shaykovka airfield in Russia, launched missiles winged X-22.

Totally, there were about 20 missiles flew over Ukraine. Air defense forces were unable to shoot down everything.