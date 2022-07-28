Russian troops hit Ukraine with missiles from three directions this morning

In a comment to "Ukrainian Truth” (“Ukraiinska Pravda”), the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, said that the Russian troops were hit by missiles of different classes from three directions in the morning.
The occupiers launched “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea, “Iskander” operational-tactical complexes launched missiles from the Zyabrovka military airfield (Gomel oblast), and Tu-22m3 bombers based at the Shaykovka airfield in Russia, launched missiles winged X-22.
Totally, there were about 20 missiles flew over Ukraine. Air defense forces were unable to shoot down everything.
- On the morning of July 28, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Chernihiv Oblast and Kyiv Oblast. At least 10 rockets fell in the Chernihiv oblast — nine of them hit the territory of the Gonchariv community. In the Kyiv oblast, rockets were aimed at objects in the Vyshgorod district.
- The monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun" reported that the launches took place from the military airfield "Zyabrovka" (Belarus), which was placed under the control of Russian troops. In total, at least 25 rockets were fired during the morning.
- The occupiers also shelled Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chuhuyiv with rockets and artillery.