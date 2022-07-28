Shelling of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts: the authorities reported on the consequences

Russian troops shelled a school in Mykolaiv — part of the building collapsed, the Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych stated. The security guard of the institution was injured. Windows and roofs were broken in neighboring houses.

The rockets also hit a warehouse on the territory of the water station of the Shipbuilding University. In addition, two high-rise buildings were damaged.

The head of Mykolaiv oblast administration, Vitaly Kim, specified that in the morning three Russian rockets almost completely destroyed the building of the secondary school in Korabelny district. Shells damaged the yacht club, the warehouse of an agro-industrial enterprise, and farm buildings.

In Kharkiv, in the Nemyshlyansk and Kyiv districts, where Russian rockets fell in the morning, industrial facilities and a private house were damaged. Previously, there were no casualties.

Chuhuyiv (Kharkiv oblast) was shelled by the enemy from jet systems. Private houses, farm buildings, as well as a multi-apartment residential building were damaged — there a shell hit one of the apartments. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.