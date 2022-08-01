A humanitarian warehouse burned down and medical facilities were destroyed in Mykolaiv — Russia again shelled the city

The Russian occupation forces again struck the city of Mykolaiv and its surroundings in the night of August 1.

It was reported by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkovych, and the head of oblast administration, Vitaly Kim.

According to the mayor, the occupiers severely damaged the new trauma center, the building was partially destroyed. The shock wave and debris also blew out windows in the nearby medical departments.

Staff and patients were not injured.

According to the head of the oblast administration, the Russians also targeted several private houses and yards, as a result of which three people were injured.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of the medical dispensary. A humanitarian warehouse with medical drugs and food burned down.

In addition, the occupiers shelled the outskirts of the village of Novomykolaivka of the Pervomaysk community, as a result of which grain fields and forest strips were occupied. There was no information about damage or casualties.

Mass fires in open areas were also recorded outside the Halytsynov village of the Halytsynov community.

Shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Bereznehuvate community continues. As a result of the shelling, power was cut off in populated areas of Lepetysk Starostyn District. Currently, the electricity supply has been restored.

In the Voznesensk and Pervomaysk districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.