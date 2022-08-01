German MARS II and American HIMARS rocket launcher systems have arrived in Ukraine

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reported that German MARS II multiple rocket launchers have arrived in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, thanking the Minister of Defense of Germany, Christine Lambrecht.

On July 26, Germany reported that it had transferred three MARS systems to Ukraine. They are similar to the American M270, but slightly adapted to the needs of the German army.

Later, the minister eportd that four HIMARS surface-to-air missiles had also arrived in Ukraine. Now the Ukrainian Armed Forces have 16 such systems.