A Russian missile hit an anti-aircraft missile complex in Lviv oblast. Another seven missiles were shot down by air defense

At about 5 p.m., the Russians launched a missile attack from the Caspian Sea region. One of the eight missiles hit an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the evening of August 2.

Damages and victims are being clarified.

In total, eight cruise missiles of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type were fired over the territory of Ukraine from Tu-95 (Tu-160) strategic bombers, seven of the eight missiles were shot down by air defense.