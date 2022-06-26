The war. More than 50 missiles were fired at Ukraine, the Armed Forces withdrew from Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages, the General Staff showed the first use of HIMARS. Day 123: live coverage

On the night of June 25, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine — a total of more than 50 missiles. Air defense managed to shoot down some of them. The Ukrainian military withdrew from Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages, so the entire left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River is now occupied. The General Staff of the Armed Forces showed the first shots of the use of American MLRS HIMARS. Follow the main events of the 123rd day of the war in our new live coverage (and here is what happened on June 25).