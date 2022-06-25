HIMARSs already work on Russian targets: the CinC of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny showed the corresponding video

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, showed a video of the operation of American M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. They are already beating the enemy on the front line.
"Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets — the enemyʼs military facilities on our Ukrainian territory," Zaluzhny said.
- On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the first American HIMARS volley fire systems had already arrived in Ukraine.
- The new US military aid package provides for the transfer of four more HIMARS systems to Ukraine.