HIMARSs already work on Russian targets: the CinC of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny showed the corresponding video

Kostia Andreikovets
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, showed a video of the operation of American M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. They are already beating the enemy on the front line.

"Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets — the enemyʼs military facilities on our Ukrainian territory," Zaluzhny said.