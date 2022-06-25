Boats and four HIMARS. The Pentagon clarified that it contains a new package of military assistance to Ukraine

The Pentagon has unveiled a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive as part of a new $450 million military aid package.

The Ukrainian side will receive 18 sea and river patrol boats — two 10-meter river vessels, six 12-meter sea warships, and ten 11-meter Dauntless Sea Ark patrol boats.

The United States will also provide four highly mobile HIMARS jet systems, 36,000 105-mm artillery shells, 18 tactical howitzer tractors, 1,200 Mk-19 automatic grenade launchers, and 2,000 machine guns.