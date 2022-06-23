The United States has announced a new military assistance package to Ukraine for $450 million. It will include the new HIMARS

The United States is allocating another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine.
This was announced by State Department spokesman John Kirby.
The aid will include multiple rocket launchers and tens of thousands of artillery ammunition. Kirby stressed that the total share of military aid to Ukraine from the United States after the Russian invasion amounted to $6.1 billion.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that American HIMARS volley fire systems had already arrived in Ukraine. He thanked US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for this.