Stories The war. UAF have repulsed the Russians near Lysychansk and in Kherson Oblast, but are leaving Sievierodonetsk. In three days Ukrainians donated enough to buy 4 Bayraktars. Day 122: live coverage Author: Julia Sheredeha Date: 00:00, 25 june 2022 Ukrainian flag is being carried on the shoulder among debris, Mariupol. Getty Images / «Babel'» The Ukrainian defenders have successfully repulsed Russian attacks near southern outskirts of Lysychansk. On Southern Buh direction after advancing of the Ukrainian army the Russians retreated from their positions to Olhyne village in Beryskav district, Kherson Oblast. At the same time, the UAF received an order to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, as there is no sense to remain on the destroyed positions: the quantity of killed soldiers rises; Volunteer and showman Serhiy Prytula reported, that in just three days Ukrainians donated 600 million UAH to buy four Bayraktar drones. Follow the key events of the 122th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 24).