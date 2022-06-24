Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the storming of the outskirts of Lysychansk and forced the enemy to retreat in Kherson oblast

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on June 24:
- In the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy holds four naval-based cruise missile carriers.
- In Sumy oblast, the enemy fired on the settlement of Boyaro-Lezhachi.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is trying to create conditions for the offensive in the directions Izyum — Barvinkove and Izyum — Slovyansk.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Chuguiv, Pechenihy and Bayrak.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired on Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Loskutivka and Spirne. The Russians launched an air strike in the area of Lysychansk, stormed the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the area of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk. The enemy with the support of artillery launched an assault in the direction of Vovchoyarivka, the fighting continues.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, and Mayorske, and launched air strikes near Yakovlivka, Mykolaivka and Pokrovsk.
- The enemyʼs reconnaissance attempt in the direction of Myronivka-Uglehirska TPP failed. The occupiers withdrew with losses. Russian invaders launched a missile strike from Tu-22M3 aircraft in the city of Konstantynivka.
- The occupiers carried out air strikes in the areas of Pavlivka and Vuhledar. Siversk was also shelled. The assault in the Marinka area was repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers once again.
- In the South Buh direction, after successful offensive actions of Ukrainian units, part of the enemy forces left the prepared defensive positions and retreated to the area of the settlement of Olhino, Beryslav district, Kherson oblast.