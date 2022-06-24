The war. The Russian forces are approaching Lysychansk and surrounding Zolote. First HIMARS entered the Ukrainian territory. Ukraine became an EU candidate country. Day 121: live coverage

The Russian forces continue their offensive in Luhansk Oblast and are already appriaching Lysychansk outskirts. Also they have almost surrounded HIrske and Zolote towns. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled the storming of Maryinka. First HIMARS MLRS are already in Ukraine, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov informed. Ukraine officially became an EU candidate country: the Counci of Europe supported this decision. Follow the key events of the 121st day of war in our live coverage (and here is what hallened on June 23).