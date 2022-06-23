The situation at the frontline on June 23: the Russians approached the outskirts of Lysychansk and almost surrounded Zolote — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops continue to advance in Luhansk oblast and are already approaching the outskirts of Lysychansk. They also almost surrounded the towns of Hirske and Zolote. At the same time, the Armed Forces repulsed the storming of Mariinka and are fighting in the south of Ukraine.

See the situation on the fronts on June 23 on the Babelʼs maps.

Kharkiv oblast

Russian troops have somewhat reduced the intensity of shelling in the oblast;

shelling of settlements north of Kharkiv and near the Pechenehy Reservoir continues;

settlements near Barvinkovo are also being actively shelled.

Donbas

the occupiers again tried to advance along the M03 highway to Slovyansk, the Ukrainian military held positions on the border of Krasnopillya — Dolyna — Bohorodychne;

fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk and surrounding villages; the Armed Forces repulsed the Russian assault near Borivsky;

Russian troops continue the offensive from two sides — from Vrubivka and Toshkivka in the direction of Lysychansk; the Russians captured Mykolayivka and Loskutivka, the battles for Rai-Oleksandrivka and Bila Hora continue;

also the occupiers gradually entered Hirske and Zolote, which were almost surrounded;

to the south of Popasna the Russians tried to advance in the direction of Klinovy and Vershina, but suffered losses and retreated;

the Russian army also tried to advance in the Mariinka area, but the Armed Forces repulsed the assault;

south of Vuhledar, fighting continues in the areas of the villages of Pavlivka and Shevchenkove.

South

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to operate near Velyka Novosilka in the areas of the villages of Vremivka and Novosilka, but were promptly identified and forced to withdraw at a loss.

Kherson oblast