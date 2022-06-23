Ukraine has officially become a candidate for membership in the European Union.

This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"The European Council has just decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status. A historic moment, "Michelle wrote. He added that todayʼs decision is decisive on the path of these countries to the EU. Michel congratulated the Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, emphasizing that "our future is together."

The European Council also formally recognized Georgiaʼs right to join the bloc and said it was ready to grant candidate status as soon as it implements EU recommendations.