Ukraine has officially become a candidate for membership in the European Union.
This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
"The European Council has just decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status. A historic moment, "Michelle wrote. He added that todayʼs decision is decisive on the path of these countries to the EU. Michel congratulated the Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, emphasizing that "our future is together."
The European Council also formally recognized Georgiaʼs right to join the bloc and said it was ready to grant candidate status as soon as it implements EU recommendations.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status and that this decision should be supported by EU countries (voting will take place at the summit on June 23-24). The European Commission has also approved certain conditions that Ukraine must meet in order to start formal accession negotiations. Ukraine plans to implement them by the end of 2022.